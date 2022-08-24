UK Oil Co. Wins €190M In Claim Over Offshore Oil Project

By Caroline Simson (August 24, 2022, 12:10 PM EDT) -- Rockhopper Exploration said Wednesday it had won €190 million ($189.57 million), plus interest, in a high-profile arbitration with Italy over the country's decision to ban oil and gas projects off its coastline. The Salisbury-headquartered company said that an international tribunal held unanimously in a Tuesday award that Italy had breached its obligations under the Energy Charter Treaty. The tribunal was composed of presiding arbitrator Klaus Reichert, Rockhopper appointee Charles Poncet and Italy's appointee, Pierre-Marie Dupuy. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes' website indicated on Wednesday that Dupuy had also issued an individual opinion. Additional information about the award was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS