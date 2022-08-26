GOP Lawmakers Blast Commerce's Broadband Project Rules

By Christopher Cole (August 26, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen Senate Republicans are calling for changes to how a U.S. Department of Commerce agency is distributing billions of dollars in federal funds for broadband projects, claiming a host of spending policies contradict what lawmakers intended. The lawmakers, many from rural states that plan to rely on billions from grant programs run by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to fill gaps in high-speed service, highlighted in an Aug. 18 letter what they consider flaws in the NTIA's funding notice to states. While the $42.5 billion Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program created under last year's infrastructure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS