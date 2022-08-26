New Whitbread Hotel Brand Invests £200M In London Property

By Joyce Hanson (August 25, 2022, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s largest hotel business, Whitbread PLC, is adding a prime piece of real estate to its central London portfolio, saying it has acquired a freehold property on the Strand just off Trafalgar Square for a total investment of approximately £200 million ($237 million). Whitbread in announcing the news Wednesday said the 5 Strand property is expected to open in 2027, subject to planning, and will become the hospitality company's latest "hub by Premier Inn." Introduced in 2014, Whitbread's "hub by Premier Inn" brand offers smaller rooms at an affordable price in "connected, central" locations with high foot traffic and very...

