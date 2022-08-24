Celsius Says Trust Co. Won't Turn Over $17M In Assets

By Sarah Jarvis (August 24, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency lending company Celsius has urged a New York federal court to order a former business partner to turn over roughly $17 million worth of crypto assets it held for certain Celsius customers, saying "it has no claim or title" to these assets. In Tuesday's adversary complaint, Celsius Network Ltd. and Celsius Network LLC alleged that Prime Trust LLC — whose website indicates it provides fintech and digital asset companies with financial infrastructure — held crypto assets from Celsius' New York and Washington users from 2020 to mid-2021 without having any ownership rights over the assets. In June 2021, Prime Trust notified...

