Energy Transfer Wants Suit Over FERC Fine Sent To Texas

By Katryna Perera (August 24, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Energy Transfer LP and its executives have asked a federal judge to transfer a proposed securities class action against them from New York to Texas, arguing that the claims tied to a proposed $40 million Federal Energy Regulatory Commission fine against the company have no material connection to the Empire State. A motion for a venue transfer filed Tuesday in New York federal court states that since Energy Transfer is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, where most of the individual defendants work, the case should be transferred to that district. "Defendants respectfully request that this action be transferred to the United States District Court for...

