'Park' Status Upends Guilty Plea In Chicago Bribery Case

By Lauraann Wood (August 24, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A dispute over whether a Chicago park was actually a park unexpectedly derailed an anticipated guilty plea Wednesday from a political operative accused of bribing public officials to help steer a $1 billion schools contract and rename the park. U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger said he wouldn't accept a wire fraud plea from Roberto Caldero, 69, after the longtime Chicago political consultant signaled that the government's use of the term "park" in its indictment and plea agreement was incorrect because the property at issue was city-owned land and not a city park owned by the Chicago Park District, an authority separate...

