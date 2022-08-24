Judge Trims Worker Data Claims From ADP Benefits Suit

By Abby Wargo (August 24, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A federal judge trimmed a proposed class action against American Data Processing, preserving claims that it should have leveraged its $4.4 billion benefits plan to garner lower fees, while axing plan participants' allegations that the company illegally allowed service providers to access private data. In an opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Esther Salas partially granted ADP's July 2020 motion to dismiss the proposed class action from ADP TotalSource Retirement Savings Plan participants Beth Berkelhammer and Naomi Ruiz alleging the human resources company violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Judge Salas ruled the plaintiffs had provided enough evidence to show ADP...

