Uptick In Laura Suits Stresses Mediation Import, Experts Say

By Eli Flesch (August 26, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Insurance coverage lawsuits in Louisiana over 2020 hurricane damages have increased considerably as businesses rush to meet two-year suit filing deadlines, emphasizing the importance of mediation programs to avoid overloading the courts, experts say. Meanwhile, the strength of hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta in 2020 challenged an insurance market in which more than a half-dozen carriers have now gone insolvent, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance. In the suits, policyholders accused their insurers of failing to fully pay out insurance benefits in a timely manner, according to the court filings. Those claims underscore a concern among policyholders that insurers drag...

