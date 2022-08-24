Judge Set To Deny Tesla's Dismissal Bids Of Race Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (August 24, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A California state judge said he is prepared to deny Tesla Inc.'s efforts to dismiss a suit filed by a California agency alleging that racism ran rampant at a company factory in Fremont where Black workers were frequently subjected to slurs and passed over for promotions. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Evelio Grillo tentatively denied Tesla's efforts Tuesday to dismiss and strike parts of the state's first amended complaint, first brought by its Department of Fair Employment and Housing and now led by the California Civil Rights Department. The court scheduled a hearing on the order for Wednesday, but it wasn't...

