T-Mobile Wins Arbitration Bid in $8.7M Crypto Co. Hack Suit

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (August 24, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Siding with T-Mobile, a New York federal judge sent a cryptocurrency company's negligence suit to arbitration Wednesday, ruling that the company's founder lacked compelling evidence that he was unaware of the arbitration agreement within T-Mobile's terms and conditions. Cryptocurrency venture Veritaseum Inc. and its founder Reginald Middleton sued the telecommunications company in 2020, claiming that the company's failure to protect Middleton's personal data allowed a hacker to steal $8.7 million in cryptocurrency. U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis found that Middleton has not claimed that he was unaware that his transactions with T-Mobile carried terms and conditions or that he never...

