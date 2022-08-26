Attys Hail Beginning Of End To Commerce's Remote Reviews

By Jennifer Doherty (August 26, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce is easing back into overseas on-site verification visits in import investigations after more than two years of paper-based reviews, a move attorneys hope will put an end to experimental remote proceedings. On-site verifications are used to authenticate the financial data companies provide during the preliminary phase of anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations. This summer, verifications have already taken place in South Korea and South Africa, another is scheduled to kick off in Brazil on Monday, and more are expected to follow in Turkey and India, according to documents filed in each investigation. At the same time, Commerce continues to issue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS