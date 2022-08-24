CIT Holds Firm In Latest 'Particular Market Situation' Ruling

By Jennifer Doherty (August 24, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce finally resolved trouble with duties on certain steel pipes from South Korea when it dropped a "particular market situation" finding in its fifth round of calculations, a trade judge affirmed Wednesday. U.S. Court of International Trade Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves accepted the Commerce Department's fourth remand results concerning anti-dumping duties on circular welded non-alloy steel pipe in a consolidated case brought by Korean manufacturing giants Hyundai Steel Co. and SeAH Steel Corp. The case derives from an administrative review of the duties Commerce conducted between 2015 and 2016. Under protest, in its latest redetermination, the agency stopped...

