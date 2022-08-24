Fla. Gov. Bars ESG Investments By State Pension

By Al Barbarino (August 24, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has passed a resolution that would bar the managers of the state's pension fund from weighing environmental, social and governance factors when investing, claiming that such considerations could sacrifice investment returns to make way for an "ideological" agenda. The investment decisions of the State Board of Administration's pension managers investing on behalf of the Florida Retirement System Pension Plan must be based solely on pecuniary factors — in other words, those based on money, Tuesday's resolution states. DeSantis, a Republican who is thought to be eyeing a 2024 presidential bid, claimed in an announcement that the resolution...

