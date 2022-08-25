Ill-Conceived Del. Climate Litigation Should Be Dismissed

By J.W. Verret (August 25, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 17, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled in Delaware v. BP America Inc. that climate lawsuits brought by Delaware and Hoboken, New Jersey, belong in state court rather than federal court. The suit was initially filed in September 2020 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware by Delaware's attorney general — who is just one of over two dozen officials, including state attorneys general, mayors and county officials, who currently have lawsuits pending against large and midsized oil and natural gas companies in the U.S. The officials allege the companies have engaged...

