NY AG Says Tax Fraud Probe Of Sotheby's Has Expanded

By Rachel Scharf (August 24, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The New York Attorney General's Office has uncovered evidence that a purported tax fraud scheme at Sotheby's extended to a dozen clients of the international auction house, an attorney with the enforcement agency told a state judge in Manhattan on Wednesday. The revelation came during a remote discovery conference before state Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok, who's overseeing allegations that Sotheby's gave out a fraudulent "resale certificate" to help an art buyer avoid sales taxes on $27 million worth of purchases from 2010 to 2015. New York Attorney General Letitia James' office has uncovered evidence that a tax fraud scheme at Sotheby's...

