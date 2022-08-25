Objector Says Deal Lets AT&T Continue Charging Hidden Fees

By Kelly Lienhard (August 25, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- An AT&T customer has asked a California federal court to toss a proposed $14 million settlement between the phone company and a class of consumers who claimed they were charged an improper fee, arguing that the agreement does not address the core issue of the suit and allows AT&T to keep charging vague fees. Eric Hughes, a member of the consumer class, told the Northern District of California on Tuesday that the settlement should be rejected, because it doesn't address the phone company's lack of transparency about the purpose of the fee and its location on the billing statement. "My objection...

