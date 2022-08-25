Centene Strikes $33M Deal To End Wash. Medicaid Fraud Suit

By Grace Elletson (August 25, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Washington state and the federal government will receive $33 million from health care giant Centene Corp. to resolve a lawsuit alleging it overcharged the state's Medicaid program — a deal that amounts to the second-largest fraud recovery in the state's history. Washington's Office of the Attorney General announced the deal Wednesday, saying Centene will pay about $19 million to the state and about $13 million to the federal government to toss allegations that the company overcharged for pharmacy benefit management services. "Medicaid dollars are a precious resource meant to fund care for the most vulnerable among us," Washington state Attorney General...

