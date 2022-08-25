'Timeshare Exit' Firm Agrees To Stop Helping Owners

By Grace Dixon (August 25, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Two timeshare companies agreed to end their claims in Florida federal court against a "timeshare exit" law firm and several related entities, which promised not to instruct timeshare holders to stop paying their fees or to help owners skip out on their timeshare commitments. Montgomery & Newcomb LLC and a spate of related entities sought approval of their proposed permanent injunction made with Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc. and Shell Vacations LLC on Wednesday. The agreement would wind down a suit alleging the Missouri-based law firm induced timeshare owners to stop paying annual fees in breach of their timeshare contracts, causing substantial...

