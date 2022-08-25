Motorola To Face Chinese Rival's Antitrust Claims

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (August 25, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge allowed a Chinese push-to-talk radio maker's antitrust claims against Motorola Solutions Inc. to move forward Wednesday in the latest front of the legal battle between the companies. U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger, siding with Chinese radio maker Hytera in part, allowed the federal and state antitrust claims to move forward because Hytera has sufficiently alleged Motorola is keeping it out of the market by threatening retailers and badmouthing Hytera, even if the allegations against Motorola could be defended further down the line. The judge did, however, dismiss Hytera's false advertising claims against Motorola. China-based Hytera Communications...

