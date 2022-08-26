Google Pushes Back At YouTube 'Shorts' TM Claim

By Alex Baldwin (August 26, 2022, 3:55 PM BST) -- Google is denying that the branding for its new YouTube Shorts video platform infringes trademarks owned by film distributor ShortsTV, asking a London court to invalidate the registrations. Google LLC told the High Court that the words "Shorts" and "TV" merely describe ShortsTV's digital streaming service, meaning they shouldn't be eligible for trademark protection, in a defense and counterclaim filed with the High Court on Tuesday. The tech giant argued that the words have become "customary in the current language" of broadcasting, media and telecommunications. As a result, it argued, the terms are devoid of the "distinctive character" required for trademark...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS