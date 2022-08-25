4 Firms Shape Golden Entertainment's $260M Md. Casino Sale

By Charlie Innis (August 25, 2022, 1:29 PM EDT) -- Golden Entertainment said Thursday it plans to sell Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Maryland to real estate investment trust VICI Properties and Century Casinos in a deal worth $260 million, with four law firms providing legal counsel. Latham & Watkins LLP is advising Golden Entertainment. Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP is acting as transaction counsel for VICI, and Ballard Spahr LLP is guiding the REIT on regulatory matters. Century Casinos is represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP. The transaction calls for Golden Entertainment Inc. to sell an interest in the casino's land and buildings to VICI Properties Inc....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS