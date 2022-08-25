AmEx Threatened With Sanctions In Kossoff Firm Bankruptcy

By Grace Dixon (August 25, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge has ordered American Express to turn over unredacted credit card statements or face sanctions in the bankruptcy proceedings of Kossoff PLLC, whose principal is serving over a decade in prison for stealing $14.6 million from clients. Chapter 7 Trustee Albert Togut had asked American Express to turn over the statements in July 2021 amid Kossoff PLLC's bankruptcy proceedings. According to Togut, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office discovered transfers from Kossoff to third parties through American Express amid the parallel criminal investigation that ended in Mitchell Kossoff's 13½-year sentence for wide-ranging escrow theft. A 3,644-page document the bank...

