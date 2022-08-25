MLS Team Must Wait For Virus Coverage Ruling From 3rd Circ.

By Riley Murdock (August 25, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge put a COVID-19 coverage bid by Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union team against a Chubb unit on hold until the Third Circuit rules on a group of similar suits, finding those cases will provide a quicker view into state law on business interruption claims than waiting for a state high court decision. Whether the virus causes "direct physical loss or damage" to property under Pennsylvania law by being present on surfaces or in the air is a crucial question in the case, U.S. District Judge John R. Padova said in an order entered Wednesday. Philadelphia Union defender...

