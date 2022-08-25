Tax Firm PKF O'Connor Names First Chief Legal Officer

By Sue Reisinger (August 25, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- PKF O'Connor Davies LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, said Thursday it has appointed outside counsel Thomas Manisero to the newly created role of general counsel and chief legal officer. Manisero brings nearly four decades of experience representing numerous accounting firms and is a highly regarded expert in a wide range of legal areas including commercial litigation and transactional matters, PKF O'Connor said. Manisero told Law360 Pulse on Thursday that he was excited to expand his relationship with the firm and take his career in a new direction. "I am landing in a place where I...

