Contract Counterclaims Can Stay In EB-5 Investor Squabble

By Hayley Fowler (August 25, 2022, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A group of Chinese investors suing over what they allege was a failed coastal development project can't ditch counterclaims accusing them of exposing confidential information in court filings, a North Carolina state court judge has said. Special Superior Court Judge Julianna Theall Earp ruled Wednesday that certain investment documents attached to the plaintiffs' complaint were enough to show that a contract existed between the companies behind the development project and the 17 investors who filed suit. The fact that those documents contained confidentiality provisions and were attached to a public docket was also enough to show a potential breach, the judge...

