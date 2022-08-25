Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Barred Adviser Used Illicit Gains To Pay Legal Fees, SEC Says

By Sarah Jarvis (August 25, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that it secured judgments totaling more than $5.4 million against a previously sanctioned investment adviser for purportedly misappropriating client assets, partially to pay his own legal fees after a previous SEC investigation resulted in him being barred from the industry.

Swapnil J. Rege and his company, SwapStar Capital LLC, solicited friends, neighbors and other referrals as investment advisory clients, misrepresenting that their money would be invested in securities for guaranteed returns, the SEC alleged. But Rege and SwapStar instead used client money to pay "fictitious gains" to other clients, return investment amounts to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!