Judge Won't Rethink Additional $22M Granted To Pension Plan

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 25, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge won't reconsider his earlier decision that would grant $22 million in prejudgment interest to a nurses union's pension plan, the judge said on Thursday. In a one-page filing, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan denied asset manager White Oak Global Advisors LLC's request that the judge revisit his July order amending an earlier judgment and awarding the pension plan 9% prejudgment interest on the total of the plan's investment with the asset manager starting in September 2018. In a brief supporting its request that the judge change his mind, White Oak argued that the judge's July order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS