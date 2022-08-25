SEIU Beats Pa. Hospital's Challenge To $288K Pension Bill

By Emily Brill (August 25, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has tossed a Pittsburgh-area hospital's challenge to a $288,000 bill served to it by a Service Employees International Union pension fund, saying Thursday that because the hospital missed a deadline to amend its complaint, the litigation is dead in the water. U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan issued her dismissal order through a text-only entry on the case's docket, ending a suit filed by UPMC McKeesport against SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania and the SEIU National Industry Pension Fund. Judge Horan last appraised the case in early August, when she dismissed the pension fund as a defendant. Through the...

