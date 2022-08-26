Chinese Solar Co. Listing Suit Revived On Fresh Evidence

By Sarah Jarvis (August 26, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has reopened a previously dismissed suit alleging Chinese solar power company JA Solar depressed its share value before being used in a backdoor listing, finding that new evidence from a Chinese regulatory proceeding will likely affect the court's prior ruling. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. said in Thursday's order that a March 2021 decision from the Chinese Securities Regulatory Authority provides new evidence that strengthens the inference of a plan to relist JA Solar before a February 2018 proxy in which the company said there were no "present plans or proposals" to relist....

