DirecTV Can't Send Robocall Class Action To Arbitration

By Kelly Lienhard (August 26, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- DirecTV can't force a class action suit over the company's allegedly illegal telemarketing calls into arbitration, a West Virginia federal court has ruled, finding that the satellite company waived its right to arbitration based on its prior litigation activity. U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey found on Thursday that DirecTV spent more than five months fighting with a class representative, Carla Shultz, before asking to settle the case outside of court through an arbitrator. The company's actions led the Northern District of West Virginia to believe that DirecTV strategically waited until after Shultz was granted class certification to file a motion...

