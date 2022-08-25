Telehealth Cos., Hospital Keep Win In Fatal Stroke Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (August 25, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Two telehealth companies and a hospital escaped a suit alleging they failed to timely administer a stroke treatment to a patient who later died of a brain hemorrhage, after a Georgia appeals panel on Thursday said the patient's widower did not establish that the alleged negligence caused the patient's death. A three-judge Georgia Court of Appeals panel affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital and Specialist on Call and Georgia Tele-Physicians, two related telehealth companies contracted by the hospital to provide video neurological consultations, in a suit accusing them and two doctors of failing to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS