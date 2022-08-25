Watchdog Says VA's Toxic Water Claims Process Needs Work

By Hayley Fowler (August 25, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs incorrectly processed more than a third of claims for disability benefits related to toxic water at a Marine base in North Carolina — resulting in thousands of veterans being underpaid or missing out altogether, according to a watchdog report released Thursday. An audit by the VA's Office of Inspector General revealed that an estimated 37% of requests for disability benefits related to exposure to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune weren't processed according to department policy. That included denying claims without giving veterans a chance to provide supporting evidence or assigning incorrect effective dates for receiving...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS