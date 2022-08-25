Recused Fed. Judge Mistakenly Tossed Walmart False Ad Suit

By Gina Kim (August 25, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday reinstated a false advertising suit against Walmart that had been dismissed just the day before, saying a different federal judge who had previously recused himself had "mistakenly" written an entire opinion tossing the putative class action over labeling on fudge mint cookies On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Norgle issued a ruling permanently nixing Eugene DeMaso's putative class action against Walmart over its Great Value brand fudge mint cookies, ruling that DeMaso failed to plausibly show that the label was misleading to a reasonable consumer. On Wednesday, however, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland, who is presiding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS