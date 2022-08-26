Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Atty Accused Of Faking RE Case Filings, $1.2M Settlement

By Emily Lever (August 26, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey attorney was hit with a lawsuit Wednesday from a client alleging the attorney failed to prevent the foreclosure of her home and fabricated the existence of a $1.2 million settlement in her favor stemming from a suit he never actually filed.

Alissa Fremaint retained Ronaldo George and his firm in 2013 to represent her in bankruptcy proceedings and sue her two mortgage providers, Chase Home Finance LLC and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. George told her he sued the mortgage companies, but never actually did, fabricating depositions, proceedings and ultimately a $1.2 million settlement, according to the complaint Fremaint filed...

