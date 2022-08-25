Mass. Pot Shop Atty Says 'Pay To Play' Was Just Lobbying

By Elliot Weld (August 25, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts attorney Thursday pushed to dismiss charges that he tried to bribe a police chief to influence the approval of a pot shop in which the lawyer had a financial stake, arguing his conduct was legally justifiable lobbying activity. Attorney Sean O'Donovan said that construing federal bribery laws to apply to his alleged attempted payments to a relative of the police chief in Medford, Massachusetts, would open the door to prosecuting anyone who had any sort of informal influence on a public official, including friends, family members and former employees of those officials. "It would also run the risk of...

