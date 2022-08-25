9th Circ. Gives Allergan 2nd Chance To Ax FCA Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (August 25, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has reversed a lower court decision that shut down pharmaceutical giant Allergan's bid to toss a patent attorney's whistleblower suit over dementia drug patents, determining Thursday that the attorney's claims tied to information from a patent proceeding trigger the public disclosure bar. A three-judge panel said in a published opinion that a district judge incorrectly denied Allergan Inc.'s dismissal motion in a False Claims Act suit by patent attorney Zachary Silbersher that accused the drugmaker of fraudulently obtaining patents on two Alzheimer's disease drugs, stifling generic competitors and charging Medicare inflated prices. The panel found that the lower...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS