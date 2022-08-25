Health Care Co. Says Nurses Can't Prove Forced Labor Claims

By Caleb Drickey (August 25, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A company accused of forcing foreign employees to work for substandard wages for years or else pay tens of thousands of dollars in liquidated damages urged a New York federal court Thursday not to grant a pre-trial victory on claims that its practices amounted to forced labor. In an opposition to workers' bid for summary judgment, United Home Care argued that there was evidence that workers failed to prove that it breached contractual promises to pay prevailing wages, that a clause requiring nurses to pay damages if they quit their jobs early was unreasonable and invalid, and that the company illegally threatened...

