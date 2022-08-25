Restaurant Chains Sued Over Automated Voice System

By Lauraann Wood (August 25, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Portillo's, Applebee's and several other restaurant chains got hit Wednesday with a proposed class action biometric privacy suit in Illinois state court targeting their use of automated voice ordering technology that captures and uses customers' voiceprints, allegedly without first obtaining informed consent. The lawsuit — which also names Chipotle Mexican Grill, Noodles & Co., Blaze Pizza, Red Lobster and the companies behind the automated ordering system — claims that the companies violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by incorporating the technology in their phone systems and allowing it to collect, store and use Illinois customers' voice data without first disclosing their data...

