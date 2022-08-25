Calif. Jury Derails Tetra Tech's Track Assessment Patents

By Jasmin Jackson (August 25, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury has found that two railway assessment patents by engineering service Tetra Tech were invalid based on obviousness, handing a win in the infringement dispute to automated inspection company Pavemetrics. Following a five-day trial, jurors determined in a verdict issued Wednesday that Pavemetrics Systems Inc. was able to show that three claims in the two patents by Tetra Tech Inc. — which cover a system detecting railway track features and assessing their condition — are obvious and thus invalid. In addition, the jury held that Pavemetrics did not infringe the asserted patents directly, willfully or through inducement....

