Calif. Sews Up Regs To End Gas Car Sales By 2035

By Keith Goldberg (August 25, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- California air regulators finalized an ambitious plan Thursday to phase out sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a linchpin of the Golden State's climate change policy that could be copied by a host of other states. Under the Advanced Clean Cars II program unanimously approved by the California Air Resources Board, 35% of new cars sold in the state must be zero-emission vehicles, or ZEVs, by 2026. That percentage will climb — including a jump to 68% by 2030 — until 100% of new cars sold must be ZEVs, electric or otherwise, by 2035. It's the culmination of a rulemaking...

