How Claims Court Ruling May Expand Bid Protest Avenues

By Andrew Shipley, Philip Beshara and Jessica Aldrich (August 29, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims' willingness to accept jurisdiction over what are ostensibly Other Transaction Authorities, or OTAs, surfaced again this month in Hydraulics International Inc. v. U.S., where the court found jurisdiction based on a nexus between the OTA and the potential award of a follow-on production contract.[1] In doing so, the court signaled that it will accept jurisdiction at an earlier stage in the OTA process than it has previously done — at the stage where an agency is using an OTA to determine its needs. The baseline rule with respect to protesting OTAs is that they cannot...

