Unilever Can't Slip Out Of Cleaning Kiosk IP Row

By Andrew Karpan (August 26, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A Unilever subsidiary will have to face a lawsuit in New York federal court accusing it of using a partnership with a manufacturer of eco-friendly cleaning kiosks to steal confidential details to create its own brand of cleaning product dispensers. U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil batted away on Thursday an early dismissal bid from Conopco, which said that a business it used to work with called Environment Solutions "does not, and indeed cannot, have a monopoly" on the concept of selling refillable kiosks. The lawsuit instead will go on, wrote Judge Vyskocil in her opinion, saying "the allegations here are...

