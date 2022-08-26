Bloomberg Dodged OT Despite Past $3M Settlement, Suit Says

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 26, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Bloomberg LP failed to pay its employees overtime despite settling a $3 million lawsuit two years ago that challenged the company's pay practices, a former human resources employee said in a proposed class and collective action in New York federal court. In a complaint Thursday, Heidi Diaz said that although Bloomberg settled similar overtime claims in a separate action, she was often required to work through her meal breaks, as well as before and after her scheduled shifts. Diaz said she was not paid for that overtime, in violation of both the Fair Labor Standards Act and the New York Labor...

