Hartford Wants NY Construction Adviser's Virus Suit Tossed

By Ben Zigterman (August 26, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Hartford Underwriters Insurance asked a New York federal judge to dismiss a COVID-19 coverage lawsuit from a construction consulting company, arguing that the company didn't allege that anything was physically lost or damaged at its property. Hartford said Thursday in its motion to dismiss the suit from Socotec Inc. that the cited losses from government shutdown orders aren't physical. "These governmental mandates have nothing to do with property damage and everything to do with keeping people safely apart from one another," Hartford wrote. While Socotec alleged that the coronavirus was physically present at its property, Hartford said, the complaint doesn't show...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS