AML Takeaways From Watchdog's Real Estate Guidance

By Peter Hardy, Laura Gavin and Nikki Hatza (August 29, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT) -- The potential use of real estate to launder money is a global concern. Consistent with this concern, the Financial Action Task Force, a global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, recently updated its anti-money laundering guidance for the real estate sector.[1] In it, the FATF urges a variety of players in the real estate industry to adopt a risk-based approach to mitigate AML risks and provides high-level recommendations. Notably, the FATF guidance coincides with recent efforts in the U.S. by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network to impose possible reporting and perhaps other, more onerous requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS