Tech Co. Loses Millions In Unsupervised 401(k) Plan, Suit Says

By Grace Elletson (August 26, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT) -- A customer experience tech company failed to negotiate lower fees for its workers' 401(k) plan and admitted to only occasionally monitoring its investment lineup, causing millions in losses before it axed a dozen underperforming funds, according to a proposed class action filed in Colorado federal court. Three workers sued TTEC Services Corp. and its employee benefits committee Thursday, alleging it violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by failing to prudently monitor and intervene on the above-market fees workers were charged and lackluster investment funds. "Given the plan's size, it had more than adequate bargaining power to negotiate reasonable fees and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS