Gas South Hit With Proposed Class Suit Over Data Breach

By Kelcey Caulder (August 26, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Natural gas provider Gas South LLC is facing proposed class allegations that it failed to adequately protect customers' private information, leading to a February data breach that affected more than 38,000 customers. Georgia resident Lynne Askew sued Gas South in Fulton County Superior Court on Thursday, claiming the company failed to adequately safeguard her and others' personal information, allowing their full names and Social Security numbers to be stolen by hackers. Other information may also have been stolen during the breach, she said, including driver's license numbers and dates of birth. According to the complaint, the breach took place over 10...

