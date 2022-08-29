New Mass. Law A Step Forward For Offshore Wind

By Paul Belval, Eric Runge and Margaret Czepiel (August 29, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 11, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed H. 5060, An Act Driving Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, published as Chapter 179 of the Acts of 2022.[1] The act is a significant piece of legislation aimed at moving Massachusetts toward its goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 through the promotion of offshore wind and solar power, battery storage, and the electrification of the transportation and building sectors. Notably, this legislation will continue to develop the already-growing offshore wind industry in Massachusetts and the region, to achieve substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and increase clean energy supply. For the...

