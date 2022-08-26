Sandy Hook Families Want Tort Committee For InfoWars Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (August 26, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting asked a Texas bankruptcy judge to appoint a committee of tort claimants for the Chapter 11 case of Alex Jones' Free Speech Systems LLC, saying the debtor can't be trusted to operate the business in a way that benefits creditors. In their motion filed late Thursday, the Sandy Hook families that are pursuing defamation suits against Jones and the debtor, which operates his InfoWars podcast network, said they have serious concerns about the way Free Speech Systems is handling its money and about alleged cash transfers to Jones and other insider...

