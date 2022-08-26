Mexican Co. Sues Shell, Gazprom For Info In $600M LNG Spat

By Caleb Symons (August 26, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Mexican liquefied natural gas facility sought permission from a Houston federal court on Thursday to subpoena the U.S. arms of energy giants Shell and Gazprom for details on those companies' global assets as it tries to realize an arbitral award worth up to $600 million. Energía Costa Azul, which owns an LNG storage and processing facility in Baja California, said it needs business records and deposition testimony to help enforce the judgment, arguing that Shell and Gazprom "have blatantly refused to abide by" the tribunal's April decision. That information, detailing the financial assets that both of the...

